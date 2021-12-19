21-year-old to be charged over social media posts wounding religious feelings

A man who was arrested in June last year will be charged on Monday (Dec 20) over making comments on Instagram Stories, allegedly with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings.

In a statement on Sunday, the police said that over June 7 and 8 last year, they received many reports about an Instagram user who had posted insensitive comments and threats that could incite violence against the Muslim community. The posts also contained hate comments that could wound religious feelings.

The man, then 19 years old, was arrested by officers from Jurong Police Division on June 8 last year. They also seized a laptop, another computer and a mobile phone.

The Straits Times had reported on June 9 last year that Twitter users had identified the man as a student from Temasek Polytechnic (TP).

TP had said in a statement on Twitter then that it takes a very serious view of the offensive comments made by its student and will not hesitate to mete out the necessary disciplinary action.

Those found guilty of an offence of uttering words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person can be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

The man, 21, is also facing two other unrelated charges - making insulting communication and possessing obscene films.

The police said that they take a serious view of acts that have the potential to damage racial and religious harmony in Singapore.

"Any person who makes remarks or takes action that can cause ill will and hostility between different races or religions will be dealt with firmly," it said.