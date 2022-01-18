2.2 million masks collected in latest free mask distribution drive

The free mask distribution is in its sixth run, with the latest drive starting on Jan 10. It will end on Jan 23 at 11.59pm.

About 2.2 million reusable masks in Temasek Foundation's latest free mask distribution drive have been collected by residents from the vending machines as at Tuesday noon (Jan 18).

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Temasek Foundation said it has also received close to 14,000 pre-orders for the masks.

Singapore residents can collect one mask each for free by entering their identity card numbers or scanning their identity cards at the #StayMasked vending machines located in all community centres/clubs (CCs), residents' committee (RC) centres, 20 select bus interchanges, Plaza Singapura and Temasek Shophouse at Dhoby Ghaut.

There are nearly 1,000 vending machines available island wide.

The reusable mask, which comes in M and L sizes, has a N95 filtration middle layer, which makes it more breathable than the standard N95 filters, and provides protection against 99.9 per cent of viruses and bacteria.

The water-repellent mask can be rinsed once a week or when dirty and retains its protective features for up to 30 rinses, or more than seven months if worn daily and rinsed weekly.

Residents who wish to buy more masks can pre-order them here from now till this Saturday (Jan 22), 11.59pm. Each mask costs $13.

Once a payment is made, a link to a unique QR code will be generated and sent to the registered mobile number for each successful order. This unique QR code must be scanned at the vending machines for the collection of pre-paid masks.

A spokesman for Temasek Foundation said it is aware of feedback about a few machines that seemed faulty.

He said: "In most of these cases, the machines were not faulty, but instead the mask dropped to the side or back of the collection drawer behind the flap. It may not be immediately visible to the person collecting, so we've reminded residents to lift the flap and look into the drawer."

He added that residents who encounter difficulties in collecting the free masks are encouraged to visit another vending machine or come back the next day.

Should residents require further assistance, they may go to the nearest CC for assistance or contact the team through its hotline at 1800-738-2000 from 9am to 9pm daily till Sunday, or e-mail the team at staymasked@temasekfoundation.org.sg.

The spokesman added that residents must have authorisation to collect masks on behalf of another individual. It is a crime to misuse another person's ID number to collect the masks.

"#StayMasked vending machines are equipped with security cameras, and Temasek Foundation will provide information to the police to assist in their investigations into any unauthorised collection of masks," the spokesman said.

The mask collection will end this Sunday, Jan 23, at 11.59pm. For more information on the vending machine locations and stock availability, visit this website.