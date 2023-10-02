 23-year-old female motorcylist dies in Jurong East Central accident, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

23-year-old female motorcylist dies in Jurong East Central accident

The police said the motorcycle was believed to have self-skidded, and that its rider was pronounced dead at the scene.PHOTO: SG ROAD VIGILANTE - SGRV/FACEBOOK
Fatimah Mujibah
Oct 02, 2023 09:39 am

A 23-year-old woman died in an accident in Jurong East Central on Sunday morning.

In response to queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the accident along Jurong Gateway Road, near Block 131, at around 10am.

The police said the motorcycle was believed to have skidded, and that its rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photos and video footage of the accident site circulating on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page show a black motorcycle lying on its side on the road, with a white helmet next to it.

Debris, which appear to be parts from the motorcycle, can be seen scattered on the site, where a bus stop is located.

In some of the images, paramedics are seen covering the deceased with a blue sheet, and then later, a blue tent was set up.

Police investigations are ongoing.

1oct2023 jurong gateway 🙏🙏🙏 quoted Fatal accident in front of ВІк 131 , Rider passed On

Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Saturday, September 30, 2023

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICUNNATURAL DEATHSCDFpolice