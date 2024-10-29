$236k lost to scams offering cheap gold over last 2 months

Victims would come across offers for cheap gold in online advertisements or live streams.

Scammers have made off with at least $236,000 since Sept 1, in a ruse involving the sale of gold online.

In a press release on Oct 28, the police said there has been a surge in such scams, with 26 cases reported in about two months.

Victims would come across offers of cheap gold in online advertisements or live streams on platforms such as Shopee, Facebook, TikTok and Telegram.

Some scammers would pose as customers to assure victims that the advertisement is legitimate, while others may claim they are helping people in Myanmar to sell their gold.

After the victims have paid for their purchases, the scammers would demand even more money, for delivery fees.

The victims realised they had been scammed only when they did not receive the gold.

Police statistics released earlier showed there were 26,587 scam cases in the first half of 2024, an increase from 22,853 cases in the same period in 2023.

E-commerce was the top type of scam in the first half of 2024, accounting for 7,250 of reported cases.

The police advises consumers to check e-commerce platforms’ transaction safety ratings at go.gov.sg/mhatsr before making any payments. Consumers can also look out for common signs of scams, such as goods being sold at low prices for a limited time, and repeated requests for further payment.

Those with information about these crimes can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit a report online at police.gov.sg/i-witness