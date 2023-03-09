24-year-old motorcyclist dies in Loyang accident, driver arrested

Paramedics attended to the motorcyclist, who died at the scene.

A 24-year-old motorcyclist died after an accident involving a car at the junction of Loyang Avenue and Cranwell Road on Thursday.

A 57-year-old man who was driving the car has been arrested for allegedly driving carelessly, resulting in death.

In response to queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at about 12.30am.

The police said they are investigating the accident.

On Sunday, a 41-year-old Grab delivery rider died after an accident that involved two other vehicles at the junction of Hougang Avenue 8 and Avenue 4.

He was riding a motorcycle to collect a package for a customer when the accident occurred.