244 suspected scammers and money mules identified in two-week anti-scam operation

The police are investigating 244 people linked to scams where victims lost more than $4.3 million.

In a release on Friday (Feb 25), the police said they had identified the suspects following a two-week island-wide operation from Feb 11 to 24.

A total of 167 men and 77 women, aged 15 to 77, are suspected of being scammers and money mules and are currently assisting in police investigations.

They are believed to be involved in more than 510 cases of scams, including internet love scams, e-commerce scams, tech support scams, investment scams, job scams, loan scams and official impersonation scams.

In the recent release of crime figures, the police said victims in Singapore had lost more than $633 million to scams last year.

It is more than double the $268.4 million stolen by scammers the previous year.

The suspects in the recent operation are being investigated for cheating, money laundering and providing payment services without a licence.

Those convicted of cheating may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Those convicted of money laundering may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to $500,000.

Those convicted of providing payment services without a licence may be jailed for up to three years and fined up to $125,000.

The police said they take a serious stance against anyone involved in scams and warned that perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

"To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines as you will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes," said the release.

Members of the public can visit this website or call the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800 722 6688 for more information on scams.

Anyone with information on scams may call the police at 1800 255 0000 or submit information online at this website.