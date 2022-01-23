2,463 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, weekly infection growth rate dips to 2.64

As at Saturday, Singapore has recorded a total of 310,276 Covid-19 cases, with 847 deaths.

There were 2,463 new Covid-19 cases detected in Singapore on Saturday (Jan 22), reported the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate was at 2.64, slightly down from 2.70 the day before.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week, over the week before. A figure of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

Of the total cases, 873 were detected through polymerase chain reaction tests - comprising 636 local cases and 237 imported cases.

Another 1,590 cases were detected through antigen rapid tests (ART) and assessed by a doctor to have mild symptoms and of low risk. MOH began including cases detected by ARTs from Friday's update.

Of the cases detected through ART, 1,582 were local and eight were imported.

MOH also reported one death, but did not add further details.

There were 401 patients in hospital, with 23 requiring oxygen supplementation and 11 in the intensive care unit.

