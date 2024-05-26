25 errant motorcyclists nabbed by traffic police at Tuas Checkpoint

The offenders were caught after about 400 motorcyclists were checked at the land checkpoint, the police said on May 26.

Twenty-five errant motorcyclists were arrested on May 16 for flouting traffic laws in an enforcement operation by the traffic police at Tuas Checkpoint.

The offenders – aged between 18 and 38 – were caught after about 400 motorcyclists were checked at the land checkpoint, the police said on May 26.

The motorists were arrested for offences such as driving without a valid licence and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

A 21-year-old man was arrested for permitting another person to ride a motorcycle without a valid licence and permitting another to use a vehicle without insurance coverage.

Those found guilty of driving without a valid driving licence may be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both. Repeat offenders face a fine of up to $20,000, jail for up to six years, or both.

The vehicle may also be forfeited.

If found guilty of using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage, offenders may be fined up to $1,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

For permitting another person to drive without a valid licence, offenders may be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

The offence of permitting another person to use a motor vehicle without insurance coverage carries a fine of up to $1,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both.