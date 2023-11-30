250 assisted living flats to be launched in Bedok in December

The flats have a floor area of about 32 sq m, and include a built-in wardrobe, cabinets and a furnished kitchen.

Some 250 community care flats in Bedok will be launched in December’s Build-To-Order (BTO) exercise, the authorities said on Nov 30, as they released more information on these assisted living spaces.

The flats will be part of a bigger development in Chai Chee, which includes three-, four- and five-room flats. The wait for a flat will range from three years and three months to three years and seven months.

The assisted living public housing project will be the third of its kind to be launched. The first project in Bukit Batok is slated to be completed in the second quarter of 2024, while the second in Queenstown will be ready in 2028.

In a statement, the Ministry of National Development, the Ministry of Health and the Housing Board (HDB) said that the community care flats in Bedok are among a total of 1,234 flats in the Chai Chee Green BTO project to encourage intergenerational bonding.

Each assisted living unit will come with senior-friendly fittings and wheelchair-friendly main doors with a built-in bench beside it. The flats have a floor area of about 32 sq m that seniors can move into with minimal renovations.

Residents living in community care flats will also have to subscribe to a basic service package, which includes services such as 24-hour emergency monitoring and basic health checks. The package will cost residents about $2,000 per year.

An on-site community manager will help to connect residents with relevant care service providers, and assist with simple household fixes. Those who require more services such as meal delivery and laundry can opt in for them, at additional cost.

Those who wish to apply for community care flats must be aged 65 and above, and are subject to the income ceiling of $14,000 a month. They will choose from leases that begin from 15 years, and selected leases have to last residents till they are at least 95 years old.

Some flats will be reserved for seniors with care needs, where at least one applicant or essential occupier needs permanent assistance daily, the agencies said.

Prices will be available on the HDB flat portal at launch.

Chai Chee Green will have social and communal facilities within the development, such as an eating house and a residents’ network centre.

3D models of the community care block and a flat unit, along with a mock-up of the communal space in the block and a showroom of a flat, are on display at the HDB Hub.

Seniors can make an appointment to view the exhibition.