2,553 new Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths in SG

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 2,553 new Covid 19 infections yesterday, down from 3,035 a day earlier.

This is the fifth day in a row that it has come in below one since MOH started reporting the figure.

The infection rate refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week to those in the week before.

A weekly infection growth rate that is more than one shows that the number of weekly Covid 19 cases is still increasing.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 218,333.

The new cases comprise 2,343 from the community, 205 from migrant worker dormitories and five imported infections.

Among the community cases yesterday were 425 seniors who are aged 60 and above.

There are now 41 cases there, comprising two staff and 39 residents.

MOH also said there are 1,654 Covid 19 patients in hospitals, and 296 patients who require oxygen support in general hospital wards.

This means that 134 of the total of 405 ICU beds are currently occupied by Covid 19 patients.

Another 149 are occupied by those with non Covid 19 conditions and 122 beds are empty.