Singapore

26 errant cyclists fined for flouting rule on group size
The operation was conducted from June 24 till July 8, TP and LTA said in a statement on Friday. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Wallace Woon
Jul 14, 2023 01:22 pm

A total of 26 cyclists were fined for breaching the rule on cycling group size during an enforcement operation by officers from the Traffic Police (TP) and the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The operation was conducted from June 24 till July 8, TP and LTA said in a statement on Friday.

A fine of $150 is meted out for cyclists who flout the rule on group size, which limits cyclists to a group of 10 if riding in two rows, or five if riding in a single file.

The fine is also issued for cyclists who beat the red light, ride on expressways, or ride abreast of another cyclist along single-lane roads and bus lanes during the bus lane operational hours.

The higher fine amount, which came into effect on Jan 1, 2022, is double the previous amount of $75.

Besides issuing the fines, the officers also conducted education outreach to raise awareness on cycling rules and guidelines.

The commander of TP, Senior Assistant Commissioner Daniel Tan, said: “This enforcement operation is part of TP’s ongoing efforts to clamp down on errant cyclists. Cycling rules are put in place to ensure the safety of all cyclists and road users.”

TP said that they will continue to conduct enforcement operations against errant cyclists.

TP said that they will continue to conduct enforcement operations against errant cyclists. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

They also advised cyclists to abide by the rules and guidelines for their own safety and the safety of other road users:

  • Obey all traffic signals and travel in the same direction as the flow of traffic.
  • Wear a helmet when cycling on roads.
  • Ride close to the far left edge of the road and allow traffic to overtake you safely.
  • Cycle in a single file on single-lane roads and on bus lanes during operational hours.
  • When riding in the dark, a front-white light and rear red light should be switched on.
  • When bicycle lanes are available, they should be used and not other parts of the road way.
  • Do not use mobile devices while cycling.
  • Do not cycle on expressways, road tunnels or selected viaducts such as the Tuas viaduct.

