26 taken to the hospital after three-lorry pile-up on Kranji Expressway

The accident occurred on the KJE in the direction towards the BKE, near the Choa Chu Kang Way flyover.

Twenty-six men were taken to the hospital after three lorries were involved in an accident along the Kranji Expressway on Tuesday morning.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted at about 7.10am to the accident, which occurred in the direction towards the Bukit Timah Expressway, near the Choa Chu Kang Way flyover.

Two people trapped in the front passenger seat of a lorry had to be rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment, said the SCDF.

Two of the lorries were ferrying migrant workers, many of whom appeared to have sustained minor injuries, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The Chinese newspaper said a worker was administered oxygen, while others were lying on their backs while waiting to be checked by paramedics.

Photos of the aftermath of the accident obtained by Shin Min showed a lorry with a smashed windshield.

Twelve men were taken to Ng Teng Fong Hospital, six to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, while the remaining eight were taken to National University Hospital. All 26 were conscious when they were taken to the hospital.

The police said investigations are ongoing.