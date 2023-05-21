 27-year-old man arrested for suspected drink driving after car crash in Bayfront Avenue, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

27-year-old man arrested for suspected drink driving after car crash in Bayfront Avenue

27-year-old man arrested for suspected drink driving after car crash in Bayfront Avenue
A rental car is seen in a video veering off course at a road junction, before crashing into a vehicle waiting at a red light.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE - SGRV/FACEBOOK
Gabrielle Chan
May 21, 2023 10:27 am

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for suspected drink driving offences after a car he was believed to be driving was seen speeding and crashing into a stationary vehicle.

In a video posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, a GetGo rental car can be seen speeding and veering off course at a road junction, before crashing into a vehicle waiting at a red light.

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Bayfront Avenue and Marina Boulevard on Friday night at 11.55pm. The accident involved a car, van and a taxi.

The van driver, 28, and the taxi driver, 58, were conscious when they were taken to the hospital.

Police said investigations are ongoing.

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICACCIDENTSROAD SAFETYpolice