3 foreigners fined for working illegally as food delivery riders

Three foreigners were on Tuesday fined between $3,800 and $10,000 for working illegally as food delivery riders in Singapore without valid work passes.

A Singaporean and a permanent resident (PR), who provided the foreigners with account access on the food delivery platforms, were also fined for abetting these offences.

Only Singaporeans and PRs can legally work as riders for food delivery platforms in Singapore.

Ng Teik Chuan, who is Malaysian, was fined $10,000 for working as a food delivery rider using MilkRun and LiveExpress platforms from May 2022 to March 2023.

He earned a total of about $13,700 before he was caught in March by Ministry of Manpower (MOM) enforcement officers while he was out making deliveries.

Also in that same month, Indian national Amanullah Faizal Navas, 37, borrowed Singaporean Muhammad Mubeen Muthibbi Sahul Hameed’s Foodpanda account. The duo, who were each fined $3,800 on Tuesday, are friends.

Mubeen, 47, shared his e-mail address and password with Amanullah, and helped the latter unlock his Foodpanda account using facial recognition.

Amanullah, who had been working in Singapore for 12 years, was in between jobs at the time. After using Mubeen’s account for four days, he was confronted by members of the public for illegally working as a food delivery rider as a foreigner.

Amanullah stopped working as a rider immediately after the incident. He did not retrieve his earnings of $540 from Mubeen’s account.

Indian national Amanullah Faizal Navas (right) borrowed the Foodpanda account of Singaporean Muhammad Mubeen Muthibbi Sahul Hameed (left). The duo were each fined $3,800. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Malaysian Chaw Soon Yaw, 28, who was working as a cook here, borrowed his brother’s Deliveroo account from December 2022 to March 2023. His brother, Soon Song, is a 23-year-old PR. They were each fined $5,000 on Tuesday.

On March 10, Soon Yaw discovered that his brother’s Deliveroo account had been suspended. This came after he had been confronted by a member of public who warned him that it was illegal for a foreigner to work as a food delivery rider in Singapore.

Soon Yaw had made about $2,090 as a rider by then.

Malaysian Chaw Soon Yaw (right) borrowed the Deliveroo account of his brother Chaw Soon Song (left), who is a Singapore permanent resident. They were each fined $5,000. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

MOM said in a statement in September that it has been engaging the major food delivery platforms to enhance their processes and prevent the misuse of accounts by unauthorised parties.

The ministry added that it also worked with the platforms on educational messages to advise riders against allowing foreigners to use or share their food delivery accounts.

Foreigners who are self-employed without a valid work pass can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $20,000, or both. On conviction, they will be permanently barred from working in Singapore.

Local delivery platform workers who are found to have allowed foreigners to use their accounts may face similar penalties.