3 injured after Tower Transit bus rams into back of McDonald’s delivery rider

A McDonald’s delivery rider was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after a chain collision involving a Tower Transit bus, car and motorcycle in Sembawang on Monday morning.

In a video uploaded onto Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, bus service 980 can be seen moving at some speed on the centre lane of a three-lane road before hitting the delivery rider on a motorcycle, who had stopped at a red light.

The impact of the collision jerks the rider backwards, before he is sent flying off his motorcycle and into the rear windscreen of a car ahead of him.

A Tower Transit Singapore (TTS) spokesman told The Straits Times that the 68-year-old bus driver was found to be at fault and has been suspended, with disciplinary action pending.

The driver of the car and an infant, who was on board the bus with his mother, were given medical attention, the spokesman added.

When contacted, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to an accident at the junction of Sembawang Way and Canberra Road at around 10.30am on Monday.

The 38-year-old male motorcyclist was conscious when he was taken to hospital, said the police. He has since been discharged, the TTS spokesman added.

The bus driver is assisting with investigations and investigations are ongoing, said the police.

“TTS has reached out to them to offer our sincere apologies and assist them with their medical claims. We wish them a speedy recovery and will continue to check in on them,” added the TTS spokesman.

ST has reached out to McDonald’s Singapore for comment.