3 men arrested after fight in Little India on New Year's Day

A fight that broke out along Clive Street in Little India on New Year's Day (Jan 1) left one man injured and resulted in the arrest of three men.

Mr Gulam Ahmed, who was at the scene at around 11.26pm, shared a video with Stomp showing a large group of men involved in the altercation.

In the video, several men could be seen throwing punches at a man in a black shirt. They then chased after him while he tried to run away, all the time continuing to rain blows on him.

Shouting and sounds of flower pots being smashed could be heard. Men were also seen throwing objects, including a potted plant, at another person clad in white.

The men involved were also not wearing masks.

Mr Shabeer, who was also at the scene, told Stomp the fight was between two groups.

Mr Ahmed added that one man was later sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital while others were arrested.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the fight at 11.28pm.

A 27-year-old man was conscious when taken to hospital.

"One 21-year-old man was arrested for voluntarily causing grievous hurt, and two other 21-year-old men were arrested for public nuisance," the police added.

Police investigations are ongoing.