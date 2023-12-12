3 motorists to be charged with hit-and-run offences

A 30-year-old man allegedly crashed his car into another car and three motorcycles at an outdoor carpark in Bukit Batok.

After crashing into the vehicles, the man is suspected of fleeing the scene and not reporting the accident, which happened at an outdoor carpark on July 29 near Block 136 Bukit Batok West, said the police in a statement on Dec 12.

He is facing three charges – driving without due care, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report the accident within 24 hours.

A 71-year-old man who was driving a heavy vehicle in Corporation Road on March 19 will also be charged after the retractable boom arm of the vehicle allegedly crashed into an overhead MRT viaduct.

He is suspected of leaving the accident site and not reporting the incident. He will be charged with two offences – failing to stop after an accident and causing a heavy vehicle to collide with a structure.

In the third case, a 29-year-old motorist allegedly rear-ended a car on the Tampines Expressway on Aug 3, resulting in the other car crashing into the centre divider. Its driver was taken to hospital with injuries.

The man allegedly did not stop to help the injured driver or report the accident.

He will face four charges, including failing to help the injured driver and driving without due care, causing hurt.

If found guilty of driving without due care or reasonable consideration causing hurt, he can be fined up to $2,500, jailed for up to one year, or both. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to two years or both.

Those who fail to stop after an accident, fail to lodge a report within 24 hours after an accident or fail to assist injured parties can be fined up to $1,000, jailed for up to three months or both, for each offence.

For subsequent convictions, offenders can be fined up to $2,000, jailed for up to six months or both.

Those charged with colliding into structures while managing heavy vehicles can be fined up to $5,000, jailed up to two years, or both. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to five years or both.