3 possible Covid-19 scenarios for Singapore in the months ahead

The Republic needs to be prepared for a possible Covid-19 wave at the end of the year, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Wednesday morning (Aug 24).

Here are a few scenarios the Covid-19 multi-ministry task force outlined on Wednesday in a press conference.

1. Singapore manages to avoid a wave

This is the best possible case for Singapore and there would be no need to reinstate stricter safe management measures.

2. The next wave is another Omicron wave

This scenario is good for Singapore as the country has just emerged from a Omicron wave and would have good immunity and protection against another Omicron wave, said Mr Ong.

3. A wave from a new variant of concern that is able to escape immunity well

This would be the worst possible scenario for Singapore, which is why it is important for the Republic to improve its current vaccination coverage and be prepared to reinstate stricter safe management measures should the need arises.

Mr Ong said: "This is why it is important for us to now take this step of removing masks because if this long battle turns out to be an even longer one, then we need to step down rules when we don't need them and when the rules are needed again, we ask for the cooperation of everyone and I'm sure Singaporeans will do their part."