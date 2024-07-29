3 rescued in fire at Geylang condo; firefighter injured

Firefighters from Kallang Fire Station, Paya Lebar Fire Station and Central Fire Station responded to the fire at Lorong 20 Geylang on July 29 at 3.30am.

The fire engulfed the living room of a fifth floor unit at Sunflower Regency condominium in Geylang on July 29.

A combined platform ladder was deployed by firefighters to rescue the two persons seen standing precariously on a window ledge outside a unit at Sunflower Regency condominium on July 29.

A firefighter was injured and three people were rescued after a fire broke out at Sunflower Regency condominium in Geylang in the wee hours of July 29.

Firefighters from Kallang Fire Station, Paya Lebar Fire Station and Central Fire Station responded to the fire at Lorong 20 Geylang at 3.30am, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Facebook.

When the SCDF arrived, two people were seen shouting for help as they stood precariously on a window ledge of a fifth floor unit, where the fire was raging.

A combined platform ladder was immediately deployed by firefighters to rescue the pair.

While battling against the flames inside the unit, firefighters found another person in one of the bedrooms and brought the person out to safety.

During the operation, a piece of false ceiling landed on a firefighter’s neck and shoulder, injuring him.

He was then assessed by a paramedic to have sustained a minor injury, and taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital as a precautionary measure.

Of those rescued, two were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, while the remaining person was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

The fire, which had engulfed the living room, was extinguished using a water jet. By then, other parts of the unit had also sustained damage from the smoke and heat.