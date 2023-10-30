3 Singapore-registered supercars crash in Johor

At least one of the McLaren supercars was badly damaged in the three-vehicle pile-up in Johor.

A trip to Malaysia for a luxury car convoy from Singapore turned into a misadventure on Sunday when three of its members crashed into each other, leaving at least one car badly damaged.

The incident at around 9am involved three McLaren M4 supercars driving southwards in Kluang, Johor, from Batu Empat to Taman Seri Lambak, local police said.

At the 63km mark along Jalan Yong Peng, the first car had slowed down to make a right turn. The driver behind it applied the brakes in time, but the third car lost control and rear-ended the second car, causing it to crash into the first car, according to the deputy police chief of Kluang district.

Video and images circulating online showed the three McLarens in varying states of damage, with the bumper of a white supercar particularly beat up with debris strewn on the ground. The rear of a red car was visibly dented.

The three cars involved in the accident were part of a convoy of six cars, the police said.

The three drivers of the Singapore-registered cars were not injured. Malaysian daily Sinar Harian identified them as Mr Basil Wong, Mr Matthew McGrory and Mr Marcus Luah.

They are being investigated for failing to control a motor vehicle and causing an accident, the police said.

It is not clear if the drivers were members of the McLaren Owners Club in Singapore. The group posted images on social media of a trip to the Sepang racing circuit on Friday, and frequently organises trips to the track, which hosted the Formula One Malaysian Grand Prix until 2017.

The Straits Times has contacted the club for comment.

The accident comes just two weeks after another which involved Singaporeans and luxury cars in Kluang.

On Oct 15, a Singaporean couple were injured after their Porsche, which was part of another convoy, crashed into a lamppost as the fleet were travelling from Batu Pahat to Mersing.

According to Malaysian media, the driver broke his left leg and sustained injuries to his hands and feet, while his wife suffered injuries to her hands and legs.