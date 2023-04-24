 3 taken to hospital after collision involving BlueSG car in Pasir Ris, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

3 taken to hospital after collision involving BlueSG car in Pasir Ris

3 taken to hospital after collision involving BlueSG car in Pasir Ris
The accident happened at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 3 and Elias Road on April 22.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE - SGRV/FACEBOOK
Yong Li Xuan
Apr 24, 2023 01:22 am

SINGAPORE - Three people were taken to hospital after an accident in Pasir Ris involving two cars on Saturday night.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 3 and Elias Road at about 10.50pm.

A 58-year-old male driver, his 56-year-old female passenger and a 28-year-old female driver were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital.

The police said the 28-year-old driver is assisting with investigations.

On Sunday, a video made up of dashcam footage from multiple vehicles was uploaded on social media, showing how the accident occurred at the junction.

It appears that the driver of a BlueSG car beat the red light before the vehicle collided with another car, which crossed the junction as the traffic light changed from amber to red.

The accident took place at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Street 31 and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 towards Lentor Avenue on Saturday.
Singapore

2 taken to hospital after car and van collide in Ang Mo Kio

Related Stories

1 killed in traffic accident in Dunearn Road

4 motorcyclists taken to hospital after CTE accident involving 6 vehicles

Rental car going 50km/h inside car park crashes, causing chain collision

The Straits Times has contacted car-sharing firm BlueSG for more information.

 
More On This Topic
1 killed in traffic accident in Dunearn Road
2 taken to hospital after car and van collide in Ang Mo Kio

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICSCDFpolice