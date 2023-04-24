3 taken to hospital after collision involving BlueSG car in Pasir Ris

The accident happened at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 3 and Elias Road on April 22.

SINGAPORE - Three people were taken to hospital after an accident in Pasir Ris involving two cars on Saturday night.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 3 and Elias Road at about 10.50pm.

A 58-year-old male driver, his 56-year-old female passenger and a 28-year-old female driver were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital.

The police said the 28-year-old driver is assisting with investigations.

On Sunday, a video made up of dashcam footage from multiple vehicles was uploaded on social media, showing how the accident occurred at the junction.

It appears that the driver of a BlueSG car beat the red light before the vehicle collided with another car, which crossed the junction as the traffic light changed from amber to red.

The Straits Times has contacted car-sharing firm BlueSG for more information.