3 taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Sengkang flat; likely caused by charging PMD

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the fire at Block 443C Fernvale Road at 6.20am.PHOTOS: SCDF/FACEBOOK
Sarah Koh
May 18, 2023 03:34 pm

SINGAPORE – Three people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a Sengkang flat on Thursday morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 443C Fernvale Road at 6.20am.

Three people from the affected unit were rescued by firefighters and taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation, said the SCDF, adding that three others from a neighbouring unit were also evacuated as a precautionary measure.

About 50 other residents from the block had self-evacuated prior to SCDF’s arrival.

The fire, which involved the contents of the living room of the fourth-storey flat, was extinguished using a water jet, said SCDF.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire had likely originated from the battery pack of a personal mobility device (PMD), which was charging in the living room,” it added.

Photos posted on Twitter showed a large plume of smoke coming out from the building.
The SCDF reminded the public to take steps to prevent PMD fires, such as not leaving charging devices unattended for an extended period of time or overnight, and not to buy or use non-original batteries.

 

