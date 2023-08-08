 3-year-old boy dies after getting run over by a four-wheel drive in Johor Bahru, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

3-year-old boy dies after getting run over by a four-wheel drive in Johor Bahru

3-year-old boy dies after getting run over by a four-wheel drive in Johor Bahru
The boy could be seen riding a kick scooter and stopping at an intersection before getting hit by a black pickup truck.PHOTO: ST READER
Gabrielle Chan
Aug 08, 2023 08:30 pm

A three-year-old boy on a kick scooter died after he was run over by a four-wheel drive in a gated community in Malaysia on Friday.

A 32-year-old man, who was driving the vehicle, is currently being investigated for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving, reported the Malay Mail.

The accident took place in the Eco Spring township in Tebrau, Johor Bahru.

In a 21-second video of the accident circulating on Facebook, which has since been taken down, the boy could be seen riding a kick scooter and stopping at an intersection before getting hit by a black pickup truck which China Press said was a Toyota Hilux.

Johor Bahru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said that if convicted, the driver can be fined between RM20,000 (S$5,872) and RM50,000, and jailed for between five and 10 years.

The lorry was left stuck on the road divider along Braddell Road.
Singapore

Lorry left balancing on two wheels after accident

Related Stories

Singaporean motorcyclist, 23, dies in traffic accident on Second Link

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after skidding across two lanes in accident on AYE

Man extricated from lorry after collision with tipper truck on SLE

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICmalaysiaJohor Bahru