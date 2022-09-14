3-year-old Singaporean girl dies from Covid-19 infection

The girl, who had a history of multiple medical conditions, was admitted to hospital on Aug 13.

A three-year-old Singaporean girl died of an infection caused by Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said she tested positive for the virus on Aug 9 and was admitted to hospital on Aug 13.

She later died of anoxic brain injury or a lack of oxygen to the brain due to cardiac arrest and Covid-19 infection, said the health ministry.

The girl had a history of multiple medical conditions prior to contracting Covid-19, it added.

This is the third death caused by Covid-19 of a patient below 12 years of age, MOH said in response to queries on Wednesday.

The ministry extended its deepest condolences to the girl's family.