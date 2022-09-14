 3-year-old Singaporean girl dies from Covid-19 infection, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

3-year-old Singaporean girl dies from Covid-19 infection

3-year-old Singaporean girl dies from Covid-19 infection
The girl, who had a history of multiple medical conditions, was admitted to hospital on Aug 13. PHOTO: ST FILE
Ng Wei Kai
Sep 14, 2022 10:11 pm

A three-year-old Singaporean girl died of an infection caused by Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said she tested positive for the virus on Aug 9 and was admitted to hospital on Aug 13.

She later died of anoxic brain injury or a lack of oxygen to the brain due to cardiac arrest and Covid-19 infection, said the health ministry.

The girl had a history of multiple medical conditions prior to contracting Covid-19, it added.

This is the third death caused by Covid-19 of a patient below 12 years of age, MOH said in response to queries on Wednesday.

The ministry extended its deepest condolences to the girl's family.

Moderna's Spikevax bivalent Covid-19 vaccine targets both the original Sars-CoV-2 strain and the Omicron BA.1 variant.
Health

Moderna's booster that targets Omicron variant approved for use

Related Stories

'Badge Lady' withdraws application to travel abroad after prosecution's objection

Japan govt planning to waive tourist visa requirements: Report

For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of Covid-19

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

covid-19coronavirus