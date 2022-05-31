 30 ST School Pocket Money Fund beneficiaries receive laptops from Certis, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

30 ST School Pocket Money Fund beneficiaries receive laptops from Certis

30 ST School Pocket Money Fund beneficiaries receive laptops from Certis
Primary 5 pupil Jaron Lim, one of the beneficiaries, receiving his laptop from Certis president and group CEO Paul Chong.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Jocelyn Teo
May 31, 2022 07:45 pm

Primary 5 pupil Jaron Lim will no longer struggle to attend online tuition and complete schoolwork online.

"I had to miss online lessons because my (three-year-old) laptop was too slow or would not even turn on. I felt very frustrated because I could see how much my classmates enjoyed online classes while I couldn't even hear my teacher's voice," said Jaron, 11.

"Sometimes, I even had to submit my assignments late."

On Tuesday (May 31), he received a new laptop. He is among 30 The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) beneficiaries who received the tech tool from security services company Certis under its Gift a Laptop initiative.

"Now, it'll be easier to do research on my own when I don't understand a concept I learnt in class," said Jaron, a Queenstown Primary School pupil who lives in a two-room rental flat in Bukit Merah and has a 25-year-old sister with special needs.

"I can even learn how to code and design websites. It is something I have  been wanting to do from three years ago."

Army trainer Mr Lin Guo Rong (back row, right) with his family and friends waiting in line on May 7, 2022.
Singapore

Crowds show up at Istana, main building reopens to public

Related Stories

Households get easier access to food support schemes with new online directory

Hair For Hope still being held virtually, aims to raise $3 million for children with cancer

2 key considerations as Singapore mulls over next step of reopening: Ong Ye Kung

Mr Paul Chong, Certis president and group chief executive, said: "Digital and online learning have now become a mainstay for students since the pandemic.

"Through this Gift a Laptop initiative, we aim to help needy students to have the tools they need for greater digital learning by developing their digital skills."

Apart from the 30 laptops that Certis spent $20,000 to acquire, it donated $10,000 to the STSPMF.

Amid the pandemic, the fund, which was started in 2000, disbursed $6.8 million to 10,000 beneficiaries in 2020 and $8.8 million to 12,400 beneficiaries in 2021. The $8.8 million is the highest amount given out so far.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

charitiesCHILDREN AND YOUTHdonationsTECHNOLOGY SECTOR