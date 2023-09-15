304 people under probe for cheating scam victims of more than $8.9m

The police urged people to reject requests by others to use their bank accounts or mobile lines, as they will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes.

The police are investigating 304 suspected scammers and money mules for their possible involvement in more than 1,300 cases of scams after a two-week operation.

A total of 213 men and 91 women, aged between 16 and 75, were rounded up in the police operation between Sept 1 and Thursday.

They are assisting in investigations for their suspected involvement in scams where victims reportedly lost more than $8.9 million, the police said in a statement on Friday.

These scams include investment scams, e-commerce scams, impersonation scams, job scams, government official impersonation scams and Internet love scams.

The suspects are being investigated for cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

Cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine, while money laundering carries a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

Carrying on a business to provide any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to $125,000, or both.

For more information on scams, visit www.scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Helpline on 1800-722-6688.

Those who have information on such scams can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or visit www.police.gov.sg/iwitness