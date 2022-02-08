31,500 people eligible for Covid-19 vaccine booster yet to make appointments: MOH

Walk-ins to vaccination centres are available from Mondays to Thursdays before 7pm.

About 31,500 people aged 18 and above who are eligible to receive the Covid-19 booster vaccination have yet to make their appointments as at Monday (Feb 7).

From Feb 14, they will no longer be considered as fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry (MOH) said in a statement on Tuesday (Feb 8).

Instead, their vaccination status will revert to "additional dose needed".

This will also apply to those who received three doses of the Sinovac-CoronaVac or Sinopharm vaccines, as well as regimens of other World Health Organisation Emergency Use Listing vaccines.

The ministry said it has been progressively sending out SMS reminders to these people.

"We strongly urge these individuals to make their appointments or walk in to any of the vaccination centres for their booster dose as soon as possible," MOH added.

The list of vaccination centres can be found at www.vaccine.gov.sg/locations-vcs

Those who are medically ineligible for mRNA vaccines may consider taking the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine as a booster vaccine, MOH said. Otherwise, it is not recommended as a booster vaccine.

Those who are unsure if they require a booster vaccine can go to MOH's online calculator at https://go.gov.sg/vax-status-query to check if they are required to receive a booster shot.