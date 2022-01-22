3,155 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, weekly infection growth rate rises to 2.7

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate rose to 2.7, up from 2.17 the day before.

There were 3,155 new Covid-19 cases detected in Singapore on Friday (Jan 21), reported the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week, over the week before. A figure of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

Of the total cases, 1,616 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction tests - comprising 1,278 local cases and 338 imported cases.

Another 1,539 cases were detected through antigen rapid tests (ART) and assessed by a doctor to have mild symptoms and of low risk.

Of these cases detected through ART, 1,516 were local and 23 were imported.

MOH also reported one death.

Friday's update was the first time that the ministry started including cases detected by ARTs.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung had announced earlier on Friday at a press conference that MOH will also no longer be differentiating between Omicron and non-Omicron cases.

"Over the past few weeks, we have been living with Covid-19 and the Omicron variant quite carefully and calmly, with a less restricted posture, where we can meet in groups of five... The fact is that with vaccinations working well and the Omicron variant being less severe, the top-line infection number is becoming less and less meaningful in our response to Covid-19," he added.

There were 360 patients in hospital, with 19 requiring oxygen supplementation and 13 in the intensive care unit.

As at Friday, Singapore has recorded a total of 307,813 Covid-19 cases, with 846 deaths.

Ninety-one per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed the full vaccination regimen, and 54 per cent of the population have received a booster shot.