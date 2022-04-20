 32 people arrested for suspected drug transactions on chat apps including Telegram, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

32 people arrested for suspected drug transactions on chat apps including Telegram

32 people arrested for suspected drug transactions on chat apps including Telegram
During the operation on April 18 and 19, drugs worth $140,000 were seized.PHOTOS: CNB
32 people arrested for suspected drug transactions on chat apps including Telegram
Packets of Ecstasy tablets seized on April 18, 2022.PHOTO: CNB
32 people arrested for suspected drug transactions on chat apps including Telegram
A total of 38 suspected drug offenders were arrested in an island-wide CNB operation conducted on April 18 and 29, 2022.PHOTOS: CNB
Syarafana Shafeeq
Apr 20, 2022 03:23 pm

A total of 32 suspected drug offenders were arrested in an island-wide Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) operation targeting drug transactions conducted through encrypted chat applications such as Telegram.

During the operation on April 18 and 19, drugs worth $140,000 were seized.

Officers seized about 191g of crystal meth, also known as 'Ice', 718g of cannabis, 714g of Ecstasy tablets, and two bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate).

On April 18, CNB officers arrested a 26-year-old Singaporean man in the vicinity of Bukit Batok West on suspicion of being involved in drug transactions conducted on Telegram.

The man was escorted to his residence in the same area, where a total of about 173g of crystalline substances believed to contain 'Ice', 488g of cannabis, 713g of Ecstasy tablets, 51 Erimin-5 tablets, multiple LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps and one bottle of liquid suspected to contain GHB were seized.

A 24-year-old Singaporean man who later visited the same residential unit was also arrested for suspected drug offences.

Taking upskirt videos is also considered an instance of image-based sexual abuse, according to Aware.
Singapore

70% of tech-enabled sexual violence cases are image-related

Related Stories

First person linked to OCBC phishing scam pleads guilty to offences including money laundering

Woman arrested for alleged sale of counterfeit goods, $62,000 worth of items seized

Unable to pay $128 travel fare, teenage girl in Malaysia slashes driver's throat and runs off

Superintendent Stanley Seah, Deputy Director of Intelligence Division, said that 50 suspected drug offenders were arrested in November last year when CNB carried out a similar operation targeted at drug transactions conducted on encrypted chat applications.

He said: "Drug offenders naively assume that these chat applications can afford them the anonymity to facilitate their illegal activities, so that they can evade CNB's detection but they are wrong.

"This latest operation shows that CNB is not letting up on our efforts against drug offenders, regardless of whichever methods they use to mask their activities."

If a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis, he or she may face the mandatory death penalty.

More On This Topic
84 arrested for suspected drug activities in CNB's islandwide operation
100 suspected drug offenders arrested in islandwide operation, drugs worth $382,000 seized

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

crimeDRUG OFFENCES