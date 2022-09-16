322 people under investigation over scams involving more than $5.8m

The suspects are believed to be involved in at least 781 cases of scams.

A total of 322 men and women are being investigated by the police for their alleged involvement in various types of scams.

On Friday, the police said these suspects, aged between 14 and 69, are believed to be involved in at least 781 cases of job, e-commerce, Internet love as well as government and China official impersonation scams, worth more than $5.8 million.

They are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

A two-week operation was conducted by the Commercial Affairs Department and seven land divisions between Sept 2 and 15.

To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, the police said the public should always reject requests by others to use their bank account or mobile lines, as they will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes.

In August, it was revealed that 14,349 scam cases had been reported this year, almost double the 7,746 in the same period last year.

In the first half of 2022, $346.5 million was lost to all scams, more than half the $633.3 million lost in the whole of 2021.

For each count of cheating, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Those found guilty of money laundering can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both, on each charge.

For each count of providing payment services without a licence, an offender can be fined up to $125,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.