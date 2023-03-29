 33 nabbed for suspected involvement in illegal horse betting, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

33 nabbed for suspected involvement in illegal horse betting

Chin Hui Shan
Mar 29, 2023 11:20 pm

SINGAPORE - The police have arrested 33 people during an islandwide operation for their suspected involvement in illegal horse-betting activities.

During the operation between March 11 and 26, raids were carried out at housing estates including at Smith Street, King George’s Avenue, French Road, North Bridge Road, Jalan Bukit Merah, Banda Street and Geylang Bahru, the police said on Wednesday.

Three women and 30 men, aged between 52 and 83, were arrested. Cash amounting to $7,870 was also seized.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Offenders engaged in unlawful conduct of betting operations, gaming or lotteries can be jailed up to five years, and fined up to $200,000.

Those found guilty of gambling with an unlicensed gambling service provider or at an unlawful gambling place can be jailed up to six months, or fined up to $10,000, or both.

