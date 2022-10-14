339 people investigated in 1,002 scam cases involving over $14.9m

A total of 339 people are being investigated for their suspected involvement in over 1,002 scam cases as scammers or money mules, the police said on Friday.

The investigations come after officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven police land divisions conducted a two-week islandwide operation between Sept 30 and Oct 13.

The suspects - 227 men and 112 women, aged between 15 and 73 - are assisting in investigations.

The scams include job scams, loan scams, internet love scams, phishing scams, and Government and China Officials impersonation scams, where victims reportedly lost over $14.9 million.

The suspects are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

The Straits Times reported in August that a total of $227.8 million was lost to the top 10 scam types in the first six months of this year, up from the $142.5 million lost in the same period last year.

Job scams topped the list with over 3,500 cases reported and more than $58 million lost, according to mid-year statistics released by the police on Aug 29. A total of 14,349 scam cases were reported this year, almost double the 7,746 cases reported in the same period last year.

The police said a total of $346.5 million was lost to all scams in the first half of this year. This is more than half of the $633.3 million lost in the whole of last year.

The offence of cheating carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and a fine, while the offence of money laundering carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

The offence of carrying on a business to provide any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence carries a fine of up to $125,000, an imprisonment term of up to three years, or both.

The police reminded the public to always reject requests by others to use their bank account or mobile lines as they may be linked to the crimes, thereby making them accountable.