360 bus stops in Singapore to be made senior-friendly by removing steps, improving barrier-free access

Of the bus stops identified, 117 have been prioritised for upgrading as they have steps.

A total of 360 bus stops islandwide have been earmarked for improvements to make them safer and more senior-friendly.

This includes removing steps, adjusting the kerb height to facilitate barrier-free access and improving lighting, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Chee Hong Tat on Wednesday (Feb 9).

Where possible, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) will also add more seats and spaces at bus stops for seniors and commuters using wheelchairs, Mr Chee wrote on Facebook.

The improvements made under the Bus Stop Infrastructure Enhancement Programme, which was first introduced in 2019, will also include weather-protection measures, such as screens to limit exposure to the rain.

Of the bus stops identified, 117 have been prioritised for upgrading as they have steps.

Site works started last year and the enhancements to these 117 bus stops will completed by the end of next year.

While these works are ongoing, barrier-free temporary bus stops will be put up to ensure connectivity.

So far, 88 barrier-free temporary bus stops have been set up, with another 29 expected to be in place by end-April this year.

The goal is for all 360 bus stops to be upgraded by mid-2025, said Mr Chee.

LTA in a media release highlighted several examples of improvement works that have already been completed, such as the bus stop opposite Block 28 Jalan Bukit Merah where steps were removed, the ground was levelled and new infrastructure was installed.

Another example is the bus stop outside Block 46 along Holland Drive.

A temporary bus stop was set up there on Jan 30 this year with upgrading works expected to be done by May.