39 arrested for suspected role in job, phishing scams

Victims were tricked into providing their Internet banking credentials on fraudulent websites after being told they were eligible to receive free Singapore Bicentennial notes.

Thirty-five men and four women aged between 16 and 65 have been arrested for suspected involvement in job scams and phishing scams involving Singapore Bicentennial commemorative notes, the police said yesterday.

They are among 113 people linked to an investigation involving more than 900 job and phishing scams and more than $20 million in losses.

All of them were caught in a week-long islandwide police operation. Investigations involving the remaining 74 suspects are ongoing.

The suspects had allegedly "sold" their bank accounts or gave their Singpass credentials to criminal syndicates in return for as much as $5,000 for each bank account sold or $400 for each set of Singpass credentials sold.

However, most of them did not receive the money promised to them. Some suspects were also found to have allegedly "rented" out their bank accounts to scammers or assisted them in carrying out bank transfers and withdrawals.

In a statement yesterday, police said: "We would like to caution job seekers to be wary of job advertisements that promise the convenience of working from home and an unreasonably high salary for relatively easy job responsibilities."

One job scam required victims to order items from online platforms to improve their sales volume.

They would then be made to pay for the items via funds transfer to various bank accounts.

In the initial stages, victims would receive payment on top of a good commission.

However, when the scam progressed and the victims had spent large sums on their orders, their job contact would become uncontactable.

In phishing scams involving Singapore Bicentennial commemorative notes, victims would receive text messages from scammers informing them of their eligibility to receive free Singapore Bicentennial commemorative notes and would be directed to URL links that were allegedly spoofed.

When victims clicked on the link, they would be redirected to fraudulent websites that looked like a bank's Internet banking portal and get tricked into providing their Internet banking credentials.

Victims would realise they had been scammed only when they discovered unauthorised money transfers from their bank accounts.

Those convicted of cheating can be jailed for up to three years and given a fine.

Those found guilty of money laundering can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to $500,000 or both.

The offence of facilitating unauthorised access to computer material carries a prison term of up to two years, a fine or both for first-time offenders.

Those who carry out an unlicensed business of providing payment service can be jailed for up to three years and fined up to $125,000 or both.