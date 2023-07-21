39 bus services affected by NDP previews on July 22, 29

Bus operators said that services 61, 75, 960, 960e, 961, 77, 97, 106, 167, 857, 36 and 518 will skip several bus stops.

Thirty-nine bus services will be affected by National Day Parade (NDP) 2023 previews on July 22 and July 29.

Bus operators said services 36, 61, 75, 77, 97, 106, 167, 518, 857, 960, 960e and 961 will skip several bus stops because of the previews, and the NDP on Aug 9.

The NDP will also affect SMRT’s 961M, which operates only on Sundays and public holidays.

The affected stops are located in Bayfront Avenue, Beach Road, Bras Basah Road, Cecil Street, Collyer Quay, Central Boulevard, Esplanade Drive, Fullerton Road, Marina Boulevard, North Bridge Road, Parliament Place, Raffles Avenue, Raffles Boulevard, Stamford Road, Robinson Road, Temasek Avenue and Temasek Boulevard.

Separately, SBS Transit said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that 27 of its services will be affected by road closures and will skip some bus stops in Nicoll Highway, Marina Bay and those in the vicinity of the Civic District because of the NDP previews.

They are 10, 14, 16/16M, 32, 51, 56, 57, 63, 70/70M, 80, 100, 107/107M, 111, 124, 130, 131, 133, 145, 162/162M, 166, 174, 195, 196, 197, 502, 851 and 851e.

Apart from the skipped stops, the routes of these bus services will remain unchanged.

Several bus stops will be skipped for the whole day, while others will be skipped for parts of the day.

SBS Transit advised passengers to make alternative travel plans, such as taking the MRT, if they are travelling to the affected areas.

For more information on integrated public transport services, the public can call the TransitLink hotline on 1800-225-5663 from 7.30am to 8pm, or visit smrt.com.sg

