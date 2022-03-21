 4 more to be charged over Clarke Quay New Year’s Eve gathering, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

4 more to be charged over Clarke Quay New Year’s Eve gathering

4 more to be charged over Clarke Quay New Year’s Eve gathering
A total of 14 offenders have been or will be charged in relation to the New Year's Eve gathering at Clarke Quay.PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM TIKTOK
Jessie Lim
Mar 21, 2022 03:42 pm

Another four people suspected of breaching safe management measures in Clarke Quay will have charges filed against them, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday (March 21). 

The four, aged between 19 and 22, had allegedly breached Covid-19 regulations during a New Year’s Eve gathering involving hundreds of people in Clarke Quay.

Another three people have been served notices of composition of $1,000 each for similar offences.

This brings to 14 the total number of offenders who have been or will be charged in relation to the same incident. The total number of people who have been served with notices of composition is now 19.

Earlier this month, six men were charged for being involved in the same incident, which saw hundreds of people ringing in the New Year blatantly flouting Covid-19 safe management rules in what could have become a super-spreader event.

Some of the men charged had failed to wear a mask over their noses and mouths, while others did not keep a safe distance.

Verma Pulkit (left) and Harjaz Singh gathered with around six others. They were fined $3,000 and $2,000 respectively for breaching Covid-19 rules.
Singapore

Two students fined over NYE gathering at Clarke Quay

Related Stories

Clarke Quay NY eve gathering: 4 to be charged over Covid-19 safety breaches, another 4 fined

Restaurant patrons unfazed by news of people flouting pandemic rules in New Year's Eve gathering

Breakdown disrupts North East Line for 1½ hours, SBS Transit apologises

The URA statement said: "As we are still in the midst of a pandemic, it is important that everyone is socially responsible and complies with the prevailing safe management measures.

"The authorities will not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant individuals and businesses. We urge everyone to play their part to protect their own health and that of others."

Those found guilty of breaching Covid-19 regulations can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

More On This Topic
Two students fined over New Year's Eve gathering at Clarke Quay that breached Covid-19 rules
Clarke Quay New Year's Eve gathering: 6 more charged with breaching Covid-19 rules

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

clarke quaycovid-19