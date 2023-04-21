4 motorcyclists taken to hospital after CTE accident involving 6 vehicles

Screengrab from a video posted on Facebook that shows a black car crashing into a group of motorcyclists while trying to change lanes.

A woman and three men were taken to hospital after an accident involving six vehicles on the Central Expressway (CTE) on Friday morning.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to an accident involving two cars and four motorcycles on the CTE towards the city after the Balestier Road exit at about 7.15am.

A female motorcyclist, 25, and three male motorcyclists aged between 28 and 43 were taken conscious to hospital, said the police.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Singapore’s Land Transport Authority said the accident caused congestion from the Balestier Road exit to the Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 exit of the expressway and added that motorists should avoid lanes one, two and three.

In a video posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, a black car in the rightmost lane can be seen crashing into a group of motorcyclists while trying to switch lanes. It is unclear how many motorcyclists were hit.

A 43-year-old male driver and a 33-year-old female driver are assisting with investigations.