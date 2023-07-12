4 products found to contain potent medicinal ingredients, steroids and banned substance: HSA

Enru Plus+ is one of four products involved that were sold in Malaysia or by sellers based in Malaysia.

Four products were found to contain potent medicinal ingredients, including steroids and a banned substance, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said in a statement on Wednesday. Some consumers experienced adverse effects after consuming three of the products.

The four products are Enru Plus+, HKT Herba Kurus Tradisi, Pill Hua Luo Cin Tan and Spinach Ginseng Herb Sugar. They were sold on multiple local e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, Lazada, Carousell and Qoo10 by sellers based in Singapore and Malaysia.

Enru Plus+ was also marketed on Facebook.

HSA said it has worked with the platform administrators to remove the affected listings and issued warnings to the respective sellers.

As these four products were sold in Malaysia or by sellers based in Malaysia, HSA alerted its Malaysian counterpart about its findings.

Three consumers experienced breathlessness, heart palpitations, dizziness and severe insomnia after consuming Enru Plus+ and HKT Herba Kurus Tradisi.

Both products were marketed online as slimming products and labelled to contain natural ingredients. HKT Herba Kurus Tradisi also claims to be “100 per cent herbal” with “no banned substances”.

Contrary to their claims, HSA tests found Enru Plus+ and HKT Herba Kurus Tradisi to contain high levels of sibutramine, a prescription-only weight loss medicine banned in Singapore since 2010.

HKT Herba Kurus Tradisi was found to contain high levels of sibutramine, a prescription-only weight loss medicine banned in Singapore since 2010. PHOTOS: HEALTH SCIENCES AUTHORITY The medicine leads to an increased risk of heart attack and stroke. Other serious health consequences reported include heart problems and central nervous system disorders such as psychosis and hallucinations. A man in his 50s, who bought and consumed Pill Hua Luo Cin Tan from a “traditional Chinese medicine shop” in Malaysia for his wrist pain, had developed symptoms of Cushing’s syndrome and was hospitalised for about a month after consuming it.

The syndrome is a serious steroid-induced condition characterised by a ‘moon face’ appearance, including facial puffiness and abnormal blood cortisol levels that could lead to fatigue, general weakness, muscle and joint pain, low blood pressure, fits or shock.

The man also experienced a relapse of hepatitis, with a sudden increase in liver inflammation. Tests showed that the product contains potent steroids and a painkiller, said HSA.

HSA was alerted to the Spinach Ginseng Herb Sugar by the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority. PHOTOS: HEALTH SCIENCES AUTHORITY The authority added that long-term unsupervised use of steroids can cause increased blood sugar levels leading to diabetes, Cushing’s syndrome and suppression of the immune system, and can result in an increased risk of infections and other serious adverse effects. Unsupervised use of the painkiller can lead to serious bleeding of the stomach.

The HSA was alerted to the Spinach Ginseng Herb Sugar by the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority.

The product was packaged as a candy and marketed for sexual enhancement in men, with the label carrying exaggerated claims that the product is able to “strengthen heart tissues” and “repair endocrine system”.

HSA said the product tested contained tadalafil, a prescription medicine for erectile dysfunction, at a dosage 45 times higher than the usual.

The use of tadalafil without proper medical supervision is dangerous and can increase the risk of serious adverse effects, including heart attack, stroke, headache, migraine, irregular heart rate and painful and exceedingly long erections.

Consumers who are taking Pill Hua Luo Cin Tan are to see a doctor as soon as possible.

Pill Hua Luo Cin Tan. PHOTO: HEALTH SCIENCES AUTHORITY “Do not stop taking the product on your own as sudden stopping of the product without medical supervision may result in the worsening of underlying medical conditions or other serious withdrawal conditions,” said HSA. For the other three products, HSA advised consumers to stop taking them immediately and consult a doctor if they feel unwell or are concerned about their health.

“Do not buy products from unknown or unverifiable sources, and exercise caution when buying from overseas, online or even from well-meaning friends or relatives,” it added.

“If buying online, only buy from reputable pharmacies or retailers’ websites or those with an established retail presence in Singapore.”

HSA said all sellers and suppliers must stop selling these products immediately and they will not hesitate to take stern enforcement actions against anyone who sells and supplies products found to be adulterated with banned substances or potent ingredients.

Sellers and suppliers are liable to prosecution and if convicted, may be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $10,000.