4 public housing estates to be zoned as car-lite areas

New public housing projects in Ulu Pandan will be designed to weave in greenery and blue elements in the area.

Four public housing estates - Ulu Pandan, Mount Pleasant, Tengah and the Greater Southern Waterfront - will be gazetted as car-lite in a push towards sustainability.

Two other areas, Pearl's Hill and Tanjong Rhu, will also be gazetted. This will come into effect from Oct 31.

Car-lite areas are planned upfront with public transport, walking and cycling connections, allowing for the provision of fewer parking spaces, said the Housing Board and Land Transport Authority on Wednesday.

HDB will reduce parking spaces in selected precincts within the gazetted car-lite areas to free up space for public facilities and greenery. Parking spaces will be prioritised for residents in these precincts.

The first Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in Ulu Pandan will be launched in the November sales exercise, and it will be the first HDB car-lite precinct.

HDB announced in July 2021 that it would be developing the eastern half of Ulu Pandan, with new public housing projects to be designed to weave in greenery and blue elements in the area.

Water-sensitive urban design, including elements such as rain gardens and bioswales, will also be integrated with the new housing precincts.

Residents will be connected to Dover MRT station through sheltered elevated linkways and get barrier-free access to bus stops along Commonwealth Avenue.

Vehicular roads will be located at the perimeter of the precincts, away from the main pedestrian walkway.

PHOTO: LTA, HDB

Parking spaces will be reduced in precincts located near Dover MRT station to free up space for shared community spaces, pedestrian and cycling paths, parks and greenery, said the authorities.

"Upon completion of Ulu Pandan's housing development, HDB will continue to monitor parking demand and refine our parking measures, if necessary," they added.

About 6,000 HDB flats will be built on the Keppel Club site in the Greater Southern Waterfront, with the first BTO project to be launched for sale within three years.

Mount Pleasant will have around 5,000 HDB flats, and the first BTO project there is expected to be launched within five years.

Meanwhile, about 20 per cent of the land in Tengah will be dedicated to green spaces. When fully developed, the town will provide about 42,000 new homes.

There are currently 10 gazetted car-lite areas: Kampong Bugis, Marina South, Jurong Lake District, Bayshore, Woodlands North, Jurong Innovation District, one-north, Punggol Digital District, Springleaf, and Woodlands Central.