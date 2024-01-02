411 suspected scammers, money mules under probe over $13m losses

The victims fell for scams related to jobs, investment, Internet love, e-commerce, phishing and Government official impersonation.

A total of 411 people are being investigated for their alleged roles in scams in which victims lost more than $13 million.

The 292 men and 119 women, aged between 16 and 75, are believed to be involved in more than 1,500 cases as scammers or money mules, the police said on Jan 2.

The investigation comes after a two-week anti-scam operation by the Commercial Affairs Department and seven Police Land Divisions in December 2023.

The suspects are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

If convicted of cheating or money laundering, offenders can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined, or both.

Those convicted of providing payment services without a licence can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $125,000, or both.

Between January and June 2023, victims lost $334.5 million in 22,339 reported scam cases. More than half, or 55 per cent, of victims lost up to $2,000.

To avoid being an accomplice to such crimes, the police urged members of the public to always reject requests by others to use their bank account or mobile lines.

Anyone with information on scams may call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.