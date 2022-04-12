4,552 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, four deaths reported: MOH

Of the local cases, 3,978 were detected through antigen rapid tests.

The number of daily new Covid-19 infections in Singapore climbed to 4,552 on Tuesday (April 12), nearly double from 2,568 cases the day before.

Case numbers on Tuesdays tend to be higher compared with the rest of the week as they reflect the spike in infections after the weekend, when more people are out in various social settings.

But the number was still lower than the figure from last Tuesday (April 5), when the Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 6,341 new Covid-19 cases. The number of people hospitalised was 324, lower than 339 yesterday (April 11), and 518 last Tuesday (April 5).

There were four deaths today, MOH said in an update on its website.

The Covid-19 week-on-week infection ratio has been below one since March 2, at 0.74 on Tuesday.

The week-on-week infection ratio refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week, compared with the week before. A ratio of more than one indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

There were 19 patients in the intensive care unit, and 36 needed oxygen support.

Of the local cases, 3,978 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ART), which means they were assessed by a doctor to have mild symptoms and to be of low risk.

Another 442 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

There were 132 new imported cases, of which 15 were detected through PCR tests and 117 through ARTs.

Singapore has recorded a total of 1,145,121 Covid-19 cases, with 1,307 deaths.

About 96 per cent of the eligible population in Singapore have completed their full vaccination regimen, and 72 per cent of the total population have received their booster shots.