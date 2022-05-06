 4,733 new Covid-19 cases, up from 1,638 the day before, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

4,733 new Covid-19 cases, up from 1,638 the day before

There were 4,475 new locally transmitted cases. ST PHOTO: THADDEUS ANG
Isabelle Liew
May 06, 2022 10:32 am

The number of new Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore yesterday rose to 4,733 - 4,475 of which were locally transmitted - said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in an update on its website.

This was higher than the 1,638 cases reported the day before.

Associate Professor Alex Cook, vice-dean of research at the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said: "I wouldn't read too much into the daily figure, or even the week-on-week growth rate, because both will be affected by the long weekend."

He explained: "In normal weeks, there is a spike in the case count on Tuesdays because enough people put off going to see the doctor at the weekend until Monday, and many of them get included in the Tuesday count.

"A similar thing is quite probable due to the long weekend, which would have led to more consultations on Wednesday, and thus a higher count on Thursday."

There were 1,570 cases on Tuesday, when case numbers tend to be higher than the rest of the week as they reflect the spike in infections after the weekend, which is when more people are out in various social settings.

Singapore eased most of its Covid-19 rules on April 26, including the removal of limits on group sizes and workplace capacities. Individuals also do not have to keep to a group of 10 for mask-off activities.

But Prof Cook noted that it is worth keeping tabs on the numbers over the next few weeks to see the effect of the recent rule relaxations.

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate stood at 0.82, up from 0.7 the day before.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over those of the week before. A rate of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

With the latest update, which included four deaths, Singapore has recorded a total of 1,208,917 Covid-19 cases, with 1,344 deaths.

  • Additional reporting by Clara Chong

