5 BTO projects, including 2 under prime location model, to launch on May 27

National Development Minister Desmond Lee said that applications for the flats close on June 2.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Isabelle Liew
May 25, 2022 03:23 pm

Five Build-To-Order (BTO) projects will be launched on Friday (May 27), including two under the prime location housing model.

Applications for the flats close on June 2, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee said on Wednesday (May 25).

May's BTO exercise will see around 4,500 BTO units launched in the mature estates of Bukit Merah, Queenstown, Toa Payoh and the non-mature estates of Jurong West and Yishun.

The projects in Bukit Merah and Queenstown will fall under the prime location housing model, HDB said on Monday.

In Bukit Merah, around 1,660 three-room and four-room units will be offered on a site bounded by Henderson, Tiong Bahru and Lower Delta roads.

In Queenstown, around 860 three-room and four-room flats will be launched on a site in Ghim Moh Road, next to Buona Vista MRT station.

Singapore

2 BTO projects in Bukit Merah, Queenstown to be launched

There will also be a concurrent Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) exercise, which offers flats across various towns islandwide.

"I'm sure many people are looking forward to the BTO launch," Mr Lee said during a tour of the Northshore Edge project in Punggol, which will be completed soon.

HDB is on track to launch up to 23,000 BTO flats this year.

BTO projects in towns such as Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong East, Queenstown and Woodlands will be offered in August.

Mr Lee added that up to 100,000 new HDB homes will be launched between 2021 and 2025, based on demand.

