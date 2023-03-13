5 injured in PIE chain collision involving 7 cars

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving six cars and a taxi on PIE, towards Jurong, at about 2pm.

Five people were taken to hospital after seven cars collided on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Sunday.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to the accident involving six cars and a taxi on PIE, towards Jurong, at about 2pm.

Police said five people, aged between 18 and 64, were conscious when taken to hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Videos of the aftermath of the accident, which are circulating in online chat groups on Sunday, show that most of the cars seem to have their front or rear bumpers mangled.

At least one tow truck and two ambulances are seen at the site in the clips.

The Straits Times understands that three other cars were involved in a separate accident close by but no one was injured.

The police said investigations are under way.