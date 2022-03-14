5 men investigated for alleged illegal horse betting activities

The police conducted an enforcement operation in Whampoa Drive on March 12 and seized more than $3,000 in cash.

Five men aged between 64 and 86 are being investigated for their suspected involvement in illegal horse betting activities.

Preliminary investigations show that three of the men are believed to be involved as illegal bookmakers, while the remaining two placed bets with them, police said in a news release on Monday (March 14). Investigations are ongoing.

The police warned that those found placing bets with a bookmaker can be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

For being involved in bookmaking, one can be fined between $20,000 and $200,000, and jailed for up to five years.

"The police will continue to clamp down on criminal activities. Those found engaging in illegal betting activities will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law," the police added.