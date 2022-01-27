5 more men arrested for alleged role in Commonwealth knife attack

Another five men have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a knife attack in Commonwealth on Jan 14, said the police on Thursday (Jan 27).

The five, aged between 22 and 40, were arrested between Jan 18 and 25.

One of them, a 36-year-old, allegedly paid for the victim to be hurt due to a business dispute, the police added. The remaining four are believed to have played the roles of intermediaries in the armed attack.

Three of the five have been charged in court with the offence of abetment to voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

The offence carries a prison term of up to seven years, or fine, or caning, or any combination of such punishments.

The remaining two men are currently assisting in investigations.

The latest round of arrests and charges follows the earlier arrest of two men, aged 26 and 28, for their involvement in the same attack.

They were charged in court on Jan 15 with voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon with common intention.

The alleged stabbing incident took place at Block 413 Commonwealth Avenue West.

According to the police, who were alerted to the incident at 10.30am on Jan 14, the victim was walking towards a multistorey carpark when two men approached him. One of the two men, who was allegedly armed with a knife, purportedly attacked the victim from behind.

Both men fled the scene thereafter.

The victim sustained a slash wound on his left arm and a stab wound on his back and was conscious when taken to the hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that this was a planned attack, said the police.

Commenting on the latest round of arrests, Commander of Clementi Police Division and Assistant Commissioner of Police Marc E said: "The officers involved worked round-the-clock and were determined to bring those responsible to justice."

"The police take a very serious view of any act of violence, especially acts of planned or organised violence. We will not hesitate to take firm action against such perpetrators," he added.