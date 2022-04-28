5 passengers in hospital after two accidents involving bus and another vehicle

Two bus passengers were injured after a Tower Transit bus collided with a private hire car in Yishun on April 27, 2022.

Two accidents each involving a bus and another vehicle on Wednesday (April 27) landed five bus passengers in hospital.

On Wednesday night, four passengers in a Tower Transit bus were injured after the vehicle collided with a private hire car in Yishun.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a Tower Transit spokesman said its bus service 858 was involved in an accident with a private vehicle at the junction of Gambas Avenue and Sembawang Road at about 8.30pm.

Two bus passengers, aged 69 and 71, were taken to hospital while they were conscious, said the police.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The Tower Transit spokesman said an emergency response team was on the ground shortly after the accident occurred and found four passengers with injuries. The company has contacted them to check on their condition and offered help, he said.

He said: "The bus captain involved in the accident has been suspended while an investigation is being carried out."

Earlier on Wednesday, three bus passengers, aged 30 and 66, were taken to hospital while conscious after another accident, said the police.

The accident involving a bus and a truck at the junction of Pasir Ris 1 Drive and Loyang Avenue occurred at around 3.20pm.

The three passengers were taken to Changi General Hospital, said SCDF.

Another two people had been assessed to have suffered minor injuries but they refused to be taken to hospital, SCDF added.

The police are investigating both bus accidents.

More people were killed or injured in road accidents last year as more vehicles plied the roads following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, according to annual statistics released by the Traffic Police in February.

The number of fatal accidents rose by 25 per cent to 100 cases last year from 80 cases in 2020, while another 7,184 people were injured in 2021, up from 6,669 in 2020.

The police said then that motorcyclists and elderly pedestrians remain groups of concern as they continue to account for a high number of traffic accidents resulting in injury or death.