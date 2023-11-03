5 youth arrested, $500k worth of cannabis, Ice, heroin and other drugs seized

According to the Central Narcotics Bureau, the amount of cannabis, Ice and heroin seized can feed the addiction of about 1,240 abusers for a week.

Five people aged between 19 and 23 were arrested for suspected drug offences during an anti-drug operation on Wednesday conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

In a statement, CNB said on Friday that 5,487g of cannabis, 751g of Ice (methamphetamine), 63g of heroin, 10g of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps, 380g of Ecstasy tablets and 590 Erimin-5 tablets were seized during the operation. They have an estimated street value of $507,000.

According to CNB, the amount of cannabis, Ice and heroin seized can feed the addiction of about 1,240 abusers for a week.

The first phase of the operation, which took place on Wednesday afternoon at a residential unit near Buangkok Crescent, saw a 21-year-old Singaporean woman arrested by CNB officers.

As the suspect had refused to comply with the officers’ orders to open the door, they had to make a forced entry.

CNB officers recovered 2,297g of cannabis, 216g of Ice, 63g of heroin, 10g of LSD stamps, 211g of Ecstasy tablets and 260 Erimin-5 tablets from the unit.

Later that day, CNB officers arrested a 19-year-old Singaporean man and two foreign men, aged 20 and 21, in the vicinity of Duchess Avenue in the Bukit Timah area.

The fifth person arrested in the operation was a 23-year-old Singaporean man who was at a residential unit in Petir Road, Bukit Panjang, where officers also had to conduct a forced entry.

The suspect was escorted to a car, from which officers seized 3,190g of cannabis, 535g of Ice, 169g of Ecstasy tablets and 330 Erimin-5 tablets.

If found guilty of trafficking more than 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis, the suspects may face the mandatory death penalty.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Chang Gim Fook, the deputy director of CNB’s intelligence division, said: “Drugs are highly addictive, can destroy lives and tear families apart, but syndicates have no qualms in getting young people addicted to drugs and involved in serious drug offences. CNB is committed to keeping up the pressure against drug syndicates and traffickers and will continue to target them to prevent harm to individuals and society.”

CNB said that investigations into the suspects are ongoing.