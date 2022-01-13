 50 MOE kindergartens open for registration from Feb 4 to 8, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
50 MOE kindergartens open for registration from Feb 4 to 8

The results of the registration will be released on March 31.PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN
Wallace Woon
Jan 13, 2022 02:42 pm

Parents of children enrolling in Kindergarten 1 in 2023 will be able to choose from 50 Ministry of Education (MOE ) kindergartens, including seven that are slated to open next year.

The MOE said in a statement on Thursday (Jan 13) that the registration exercise will take place from Feb 4 at 9am to Feb 8 at 8pm.

Registration is open to children born between Jan 2, 2018 and Jan 1, 2019, who are Singapore citizens or permanent residents, and will be carried out on the MOE kindergarten website.

The results of the registration will be released on March 31.

The statement said the kindergartens will not be holding physical open houses to prevent intermingling and reduce the risk of infection in view of the Covid-19 situation.

Instead, there will be a virtual open house on the MOE kindergarten website. Parents who wish to learn more about each kindergarten's curriculum and facilities can sign up for it.

The virtual open house will take place on Jan 29 from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

MOE kindergartens cater to children aged five and six, and were set up to provide quality and affordable pre-school education as well as to raise the quality of early childhood education practices here.

These kindergartens, first set up in 2014, are set to play a greater role in the pre-school sector as the ministry plans to run a total of 60 kindergartens by 2025.

The MOE said all its kindergartens will offer the three major mother tongue languages - Chinese, Malay and Tamil.

This, it said, was to "encourage bilingualism in the early years and help lay a strong foundation for language learning in the later years".

For more information on the MOE kindergarten registration exercise, visit the MOE website.

 

We all want our children to enjoy a good start to learning from their early years. For parents who are considering...

Posted by Chan Chun Sing on Wednesday, January 12, 2022
