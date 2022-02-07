 50 residents evacuated after fire breaks out in Woodlands flat, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

50 residents evacuated after fire breaks out in Woodlands flat

50 residents evacuated after fire breaks out in Woodlands flat
The fire broke out in a unit on the 14th floor at Block 688F Woodlands Drive 75 around 1.25pm.PHOTO: SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE/FACEBOOK
Isabelle Liew
Feb 07, 2022 06:05 pm

About 50 residents were evacuated after a fire broke out in a Housing Board flat in Woodlands on Monday (Feb 7).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post on Monday that it was alerted to the fire at Block 688F Woodlands Drive 75 around 1.25pm.

SCDF said that when firefighters arrived, fire was raging in the bedroom of the 14th-storey unit.

"Firefighters conducted forcible entry into the unit and extinguished the fire with one water jet," SCDF said in its post.

Photos showed debris and parts of a window strewn at the foot of the block.

Residents from neighbouring units were evacuated as a precautionary measure. No injuries were reported.

(From left) Corporal Mohamad Haikal Bin Mohamad Hirman, Corporal Hafiz Bin Ibrahim, Major Goh Eng Khye, Staff Sergeant Afiq Hamizan Bin Na'aim and Warrant Officer 2 Muhammad Hairul Bin Hashim make up the SCDF team who rescued a man on Jan 28, 2022.
Singapore

Desperate daughter's pleas to SCDF: Help, my father's inside

Related Stories

HDB residents affected by weekend blazes recount ordeal, hope repairs will be completed soon

Man arrested over Telok Blangah blaze, one of 3 in single night

CPR performed on woman rescued from Telok Blangah fire

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.

 

[Fire @ Block 688F Woodlands Drive 75] At about 1.25pm today (7 Feb), SCDF was alerted to a fire at the above-mentioned...

Posted by Singapore Civil Defence Force on Monday, February 7, 2022

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

FIRESSCDFWoodlands

Isabelle Liew

Read articles by Isabelle Liew